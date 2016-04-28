advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This quote from a hedge funder says it all about Yahoo’s problems

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

CEO Marissa Mayer likes to tout how the company’s focus on new lines of business–Mavens, which is short for “mobile, video, native advertising, social”–brought in $390 million in revenue last quarter.  But that doesn’t impress Eric Jackson, the managing director of activist hedge fund SpringOwl Asset Management, who told Bloomberg that those numbers aren’t big enough to solve Yahoo’s problems

It’s as if Yahoo took an above-ground pool, dumped it into a bucket, and said, ‘Wow, we’re really filling up this bucket fast.’ ”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life