Morning intelligence

• Samsung, too, produced earnings results that beat expectations, largely due to the early release of its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

• In select cities, Uber will now fine you for being more than two minutes late to catch your ride.

• A British medical group is encouraging smokers to trade in traditional tobacco cigarettes for e-cigarettes, touting them as the “first genuinely new way of helping people stop smoking.”

• Coming up today: Amazon earnings. We’re watching for growth from its cloud business, Amazon Web Services, and any numbers on Prime.