Morning intelligence

• Facebook’s stock surpassed its all-time high share price—reaching as high as $120.79—following the company’s winning earnings report yesterday. Facebook also proposed a three-for-one stock split and, as such, a new class of shares.
• Samsung, too, produced earnings results that beat expectations, largely due to the early release of its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.
• In select cities, Uber will now fine you for being more than two minutes late to catch your ride.
• A British medical group is encouraging smokers to trade in traditional tobacco cigarettes for e-cigarettes, touting them as the “first genuinely new way of helping people stop smoking.”
• Coming up today: Amazon earnings. We’re watching for growth from its cloud business, Amazon Web Services, and any numbers on Prime.