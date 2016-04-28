advertisement
Morning intelligence

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• Facebook’s stock surpassed its all-time high share price—reaching as high as $120.79—following the company’s winning earnings report yesterday. Facebook also proposed a three-for-one stock split and, as such, a new class of shares. 

• Samsung, too, produced earnings results that beat expectations, largely due to the early release of its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. 

• In select cities, Uber will now fine you for being more than two minutes late to catch your ride. 

• A British medical group is encouraging smokers to trade in traditional tobacco cigarettes for e-cigarettes, touting them as the “first genuinely new way of helping people stop smoking.”

Coming up today: Amazon earnings. We’re watching for growth from its cloud business, Amazon Web Services, and any numbers on Prime.  

