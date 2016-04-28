Infosys Foundation wants all kids to learn computer science

“Computer science is the new literacy,” says Vandana Sikka, who heads up the Infosys Foundation, the charitable wing of Infosys.

That’s why the organization is partnering with the National Science Foundation to invest $6 million to train 2,000 teachers around the country in computer science. It is also matching community donations toward computer science training at particular schools made on the platform DonorsChoose.org. (In poorer school districts that cannot provide training, this gives teachers the opportunity to raise money themselves through crowdfunding.)

This three-way partnership is part of President Obama’s Computer Science for All initiative. It’s an interesting collaboration between the government, private enterprise, and communities, all driven by the same goal. Read more about how public school teachers are struggling to acquire computer science skills here.