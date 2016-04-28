Apple releases a statement on the dead employee found at its headquarters

The company expressed its condolences to the friends and family of the Apple employee found dead in a conference room at its headquarters yesterday morning. And Sgt. Andrea Urena offered more details in a briefing for reporters, saying that officers were dispatched to 1 Infinite Loop at 8:35am (PST) in response to a call and found the body of an Apple employee, whose name was not released. Urena did not discuss the cause of death, including reports of a gunshot wound to the head, reports Re/code.