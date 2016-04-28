Apple releases a statement on the dead employee found at its headquarters

The company expressed its condolences to the friends and family of the Apple employee found dead in a conference room at its headquarters yesterday morning. And Sgt. Andrea Urena offered more details in a briefing for reporters, saying that officers were dispatched to 1 Infinite Loop at 8:35am (PST) in response to a call and found the body of an Apple employee, whose name was not released. Urena did not discuss the cause of death, including reports of a gunshot wound to the head, reports Re/code.
Per Apple’s statement:
We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a young and talented coworker. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including the many people he worked with here at Apple. We are working to support them however we can in this difficult time.