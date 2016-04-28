Comcast more than triples data caps to 1TB

The new terabyte data cap goes into effect on June 1st in the company’s trial markets, Comcast says. People in those markets will see their caps raised from 300GB per month to 1TB a month for no additional fee. Comcast says it’s doing this because their customers want “peace of mind to stream, surf, game, download, or do whatever they want online” without worrying about facing huge overage charges. That being said, the company is raising the rate of their unlimited data plans from an additional $30-35 a month to a flat $50 a month.