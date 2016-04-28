advertisement
Say goodbye to the real world; Minecraft arrives on Oculus for Gear VR

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

And you thought you were addicted to building virtual block worlds before. The insanely popular worldbuilder now lets you walk around those worlds in spectacular VR glory thanks to Minecraft: Gear VR Edition.

