Uber will soon fine riders who are two minutes late

Previously you could take up to five minutes getting to your ride without a fine, but under the new policy rolling out today, riders will only have two minutes to get to their rides or face a fine, reports TechCrunch. If you hail an Uber and the driver needs to wait more than two minutes for you to arrive, they can start charging you the city’s per-minute rate for every minute they waited. Some good news though, the new policy is only being tested for several weeks in New York City, New Jersey, Phoenix, and Dallas, so if you aren’t in those cities, the old policies still apply.