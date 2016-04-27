The only true unicorn?

This Fast Company cover from last December seems rather appropriate this week. It has been a shaky earnings report season for tech companies, but Facebook came out pretty strong tonight. Its revenue grew 52% to $5.382 billion in Q1, it reported earnings of 77 cents per share, and its monthly user number increased from 1.59 billion people in Q4 to 1.65 billion people. The company exceeded analyst expectations on a number of fronts. And eMarketer predicts that Facebook will account for 12% of the global digital advertising market this year.