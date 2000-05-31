Internet Evangelist

Company: Recording Industry Association of America Inc.

Age: 28

Has Held Title For: 1 year

Previous Title: Director of marketing and promotions, Rocktropolis.com

The sound of music is changing, thanks to MP3 technology and the Web. Creating a digital-music market that meets listeners’ needs and protects artists’ rights is no easy score to conduct. But that’s what Karen Allen does.

How do you spread your message?

I’m involved with keeping new-media companies updated on copyright laws. I also meet regularly with the labels. Our biggest goal is getting consumers good-quality music in the format that they want it in — a digital one.