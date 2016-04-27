Samsung is working on a phone-free VR headset

That’s according to Injong Rhee, the company’s head of R&D for software and services, at its developer conference in San Francisco today. “We are working on wireless and dedicated VR devices, not necessarily working with our mobile phone,” Injong said.

The product will be more like the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive, in that it would not rely on a phone to operate. Samsung is also working on adding support for hand gestures to the product, said Injong, adding that the product isn’t likely to show up in the market for another few years.

VR is emerging as the newest and most intense platform war among big tech companies. Google is now reportedly working on a more advanced VR headset and more robust VR support in the Android operating system.