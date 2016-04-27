Vreal lets users watch live VR gaming from afar

As online gaming has become a giant phenomenon, it has spawned systems like Twitch that allow anyone in the world to watch the best players do their thing. Now a new system from Vreal is aiming to bring the same dynamic to virtual reality gaming .

Officially unveiled today at the SVVR conference in San Jose, Vreal, a Seattle-based startup that has raised $3.3 million in funding, is hoping to be the standard bearer in immersive, live-streamed virtual reality. The company plans to launch its system this summer. By integrating Vreal support into their games, developers can let anyone using a VR system like an HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or Samsung Gear VR–or on Web-based systems like YouTube 360–watch VR gaming as it happens. It’s even possible for users to situate themselves within a game (as observers) while those actually playing go at it.

For now, Vreal is focusing its efforts entirely on computer-generated action, like games, which means it can’t be used in conjunction with live-action VR content. But since many of the biggest VR experiences are games at this point, the startup could well be on to something if it can get a critical mass of developers on board.