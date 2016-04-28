Barbara Boxer throws beautiful, beautiful shade at Carly Fiorina

On the heels of Ted Cruz’s announc ement of Carly Fiorina as his running mate (that is, if Cruz gets the Republican nomination), people all over the Internet are chiming in—but it’s Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA) gets the prize for most ???? tweet:

The senator had this to say, alluding to Fiorina’s less-than-stellar history as HP CEO and the acquisition of Compaq which she.championed:

I predict that the latest @CarlyFiorina merger will be as successful as her last one. — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) April 27, 2016

“Her last merger,” by the way? HP’s $25 million acquisition of Compaq in 2001. Four years later, HP had lost half its market value and Fiorino was out.