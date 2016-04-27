High Fidelity launching its open VR system in beta

Founded by Philip Rosedale, the founder and former CEO of Second Life creator Linden Lab, High Fidelity is an open virtual reality platform that lets anyone create a VR environment. It’s been around for more than two years, but is finally launching its open public beta , at zero cost.

Built around the idea that making VR worlds should be as easy as, or easier than, building websites, High Fidelity lets users apply “common formats, tools and languages to build complex interactive experiences, share processing power among users and scale to thousands of people and petabytes of data in a single space,” it says on its site. High Fidelity is officially announcing its launch tomorrow at the SVVR conference in San Jose.