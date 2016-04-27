Facebook now has 1.65 billion monthly users

The youths may be ditching Facebook for Snapchat, but the social network can’t be stopped: During its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, Facebook revealed that it gained 60 million users over the past three months. (That’s 20 million more than the previous quarter’s increase.) Another area that keeps growing? Video. COO Sheryl Sandberg said users are creating and sharing three times as many videos on Facebook—and that time spent watching videos on Instagram has increased by 40% in the past year.