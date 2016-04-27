Samsung says it’ll work on connected-home basics in 2016

The smart/connected home concept has been around for awhile now, but now consumers are buying the products–the door locks, the security sensors, the connected switches–and they expect them to actually work. And, anecdotally, the technology often doesn’t. People have trouble plugging Brand X smart light bulb into Brand Y’s smart hub. And after they do, the technology often doesn’t work reliably. The light stops switching on. The garage door won’t open from the app.

That’s why Alex Hawkinson is telling Samsung developers today that his company, SmartThings—the connected home platform Samsung bought in 2014 for $200M—will spend 2016 working on the basics: making the platform easier to use, and more reliable. He adds that while other platforms are narrowing the universe of products that can connect, SmartThings wants to open up to even more connected home products.