Snapchat’s speed filter blamed for teenager’s traumatic brain injury

The feature, which shows the velocity at which your smartphone is moving when you send a Snap, reportedly prompted some users to speed-race their friends while sending messages to each other. At least two people have been hospitalized for Snap-Speed-Accidents: Wentworth Maynard, despite minding his own business and definitely not Snapping while driving, ended up in intensive care for five weeks with traumatic brain damage, reports Vocativ. And Chrissy Lee was reportedly speeding and snapping, reaching speeds of up to 113mph. She suffered undisclosed injuries.