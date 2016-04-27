Ted Cruz’s grand diversionary tactic

In what the New York Times calls “the grandest diversionary tactic available to a candidate trailing by more than 400 delegates,” Ted Cruz has announced that his previous GOP rival, former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, will be his vice presidential running mate if he wins the GOP nomination.

Next week’s primary in Indiana will likely be make-or-break for the Cruz candidacy, so his rush to name a woman (who has been a vocal critic of both front-runners Trump and Clinton) is seen by many as an attempt to woo women voters away from an openly misogynistic Trump.

Of course you might remember when a similar Hail Mary tactic by a Republican candidate in 2008 spectacularly backfired.