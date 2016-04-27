Let’s all settle in for six months of the “woman card” debate

It’s not like sexism has been on the back burner for this election cycle. But as Trump and Clinton move closer to becoming the presumptive nominees it’s becoming even more front and center.

Case in point: Trump’s unsurprisingly misogynistic comments during a speech last night: “The only card [Hillary Clinton] has is the woman card. She has nothing else going.” If Hillary Clinton were a man, I don’t think she would get 5% of the vote.”

Of course Clinton has many more qualifications than just having two X chromosomes, and as Jezebel put it: “The “woman card” isn’t a thing, and, if it were, no woman would want it—what would it get you? Unequal pay and a guaranteed lifetime of emotional labor?”

Which may explain why women have taken to Twitter today with #womancard to show how much it gets them.