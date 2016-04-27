Samsung uses “Otto” personal assistant bot to demo IoT tools

Otto is a little personal assistant robot for the home. Like Amazon’s Echo device, it contains microphones and speakers and can play media, control light switches, and answer trivia questions. Unlike the Echo, Otto has a head that swivels and moves up and down so that its cameras can look around the room and send the images to smartphone app.

The bot is just a prototype for now. It’s being used to demonstrate to developers the kinds of things they can create using the Samsung ARTIK Internet of Things (IoT) platform and tools. Otto gathers its data from numerous data sets stored in the ARTIK Cloud, which was announced today at Samsung’s developer conference in San Francisco.