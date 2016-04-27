German nuclear plant infected with computer viruses

A nuclear power plant 75 miles outside of Munich is infected with computer viruses, but the plant’s operator says they’re not a threat to its operation, according to a Reuters report .

A computer system outfitted with data visualization software at the Gundremmingen plant was found to be infected with “W32.Ramnit” and “Conficker,” and viruses were also found on office computer removable media including USB sticks, according to the report.

The plant’s operator, German utility RWE, has said the viruses shouldn’t pose a threat since the plant is isolated from the Internet. The company is working with federal officials to investigate the infection, according to the report.