Symantec debuts a new diversity publication on Medium

What’s it like to be an underrepresented minority at a tech company? Symantec wants to help you find out. The cybersecurity firm based in Silicon Valley launched a publication on Medium to “give a voice to those underrepresented in the tech industry — including minorities, women, LGBT, veterans, disabled and people entering into tech as a second career ,” according to Ruha Devanesan, Symantec’s manager of Global Diversity and Inclusion.