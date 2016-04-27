Samsung talks up new VR dev tools

Samsung says its new Gear 360 VR camera is automatically integrated with its Milk VR distribution platform, giving budding VR content makers a place to post and view VR content.

Samsung announced today at its developers conference in San Francisco that it is releasing an SDK (software development kit) that can be used by other VR camera makers to easily upload content from their devices to Milk VR.

Samsung also announced a VR authoring tool that allows for the placement of hot links within VR content, which connect to other VR experiences. The Gear 360 camera goes on sale in Korea April 29, but Samsung has yet to announce U.S. availability and pricing.