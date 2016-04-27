Samsung Connect Auto makes dumb cars smart

It’s a little black device that you plug into the digital interface (OBD II port ) under the dash in your car—provided your car was made after 1993. The thing contains a processor, a Wi-Fi antenna, and accelerometers, and delivers a host of telemetry, performance, and diagnostic information about the car through an app. Samsung announced the device in February at Mobile World Congress.

Samsung has now opened the device to developers, who it hopes will build apps that benefit anybody from car owners to insurers to automakers. The company is hyping the new device to developers here at the Samsung Developers Conference in San Francisco today.