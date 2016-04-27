Body reportedly found at Apple headquarters

A man’s body was found in a conference room at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters Wednesday with a gun found nearby, according to a reporter from the Bay Area’s ABC7 news.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has said the body belongs to an Apple employee, and that no other person was involved, according to ABC7 reporter Matt Keller.

Apple hasn’t yet commented, Keller has tweeted.

TMZ has reported, citing a sheriff’s department dispatch call, that the death was initially reported as a “possible suicide” and that a female employee “involved in an argument” sustained a possible gunshot wound to the head while being escorted from the premises. Other reports have yet to confirm those details.

Embedded below is police scanner audio obtained by TMZ.