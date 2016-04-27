Entrepreneur known for female viagra pill wants to invest in tech for women

Cindy Whitehead, founder of Valeant-owned Sprout Pharmaceuticals, has turned her hand to startup investing. Whitehead today launched the Pink Ceiling , a firm that offers a combination of consulting and seed investment to founders developing breakthrough tech for women . Whitehead is currently on the lookout for pitches from startup teams.

“Whether these advances break down social barriers or bust through ceilings to create new categories, our goal is to fuel the solutions that put the power of choice in women’s hands,” says Whitehead in a statement.

Whitehead previously ran Sprout, a pharma company best known for developing a female libido pill known as Addyi.