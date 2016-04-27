Fitbit dives deeper into medical research

Fitbit has teamed up with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to study whether weight loss plays a role in preventing breast cancer from returning . The study will enroll 3,200 women with early-stage breast cancer, who qualify as overweight or obese. These women will track their activity using Fitbit Charge HR, and their weight with a Fitbit Aria Wi-Fi-connected scale.

The study, which is called BWEL, is sponsored by the National Cancer Institute and the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology.

“If this study shows that losing weight through increasing physical activity and reducing calories improves survival rates in breast cancer, this could lead to weight loss and physical activity becoming a standard part of the treatment for millions of breast cancer patients around the world,” says lead investigator and oncologist Jennifer Ligibel.