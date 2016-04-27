Samsung: We’re becoming a software and services company

(Image: Samsung’s head of worldwide smartphone business, DJ Koh)

In a sense, Samsung can be whatever it wants to be. It has 7.7 billion devices in use around the world. Not all of them are what you’d call smartphones—only 3.4 billion of them run apps, etc—but in all, Samsung has 5 billion connected devices in the wild. According to IDC data from Q2 2015, 80% of the mobile devices in the world run Android.

And yet the business of selling hardware is a tough one now. We’re entering a slow period of PC, phone, and tablet upgrades in developed markets. So it’s a good time for Samsung to be talking about software and services that run on the devices we already have.

Samsung execs spoke at the company’s annual developers’ conference in San Francisco today. Samsung is hosting a record 4,000 software developers at the event, providing tools and inspiration for them to build apps for Samsung devices and platforms.