SpaceX planning Mars mission as soon as 2018

SpaceX could send a version of its Dragon spacecraft to Mars as early as 2018, the company said.

The vessel, dubbed the Red Dragon, will /, according to a report in The Verge.

If SpaceX makes it to Mars, it would make the Elon Musk-led company the first private organization to send a spacecraft to another planet. In 2012, the Dragon became the first commercial vehicle to deliver cargo to the International Space Station and return to Earth, according to SpaceX.

Musk has made no secret of his enthusiasm for travel to Mars and said earlier this year he anticipates SpaceX will be able to send a manned mission to the Red Planet by 2025.