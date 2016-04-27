advertisement
Sorry New Yorkers, ClassPass is now as expensive as Equinox

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Remember those blissful times when ClassPass empowered you to frequent countless bougie studios for just $99 a month? Well.

ClassPass’s unlimited membership plan will now put you out a cool $190 each month—or $200 if you’re a new member. $200! You may as well head over to Equinox and fill up on Kiehl’s products if you’re forking that over each month. (Plus, Equinox is even cheaper if your company has a corporate discount.) 

This comes after ClassPass’s price hike last summer to $125 a month. You can still retain a membership for that price but will be woefully limited to 10 classes each month. 

This prescient tweet from Equinox says it all: 

