Sorry New Yorkers, ClassPass is now as expensive as Equinox

Remember those blissful times when ClassPass empowered you to frequent countless bougie studios for just $99 a month? Well.

ClassPass roped us in at $99/month, now wants to charge $190/month FOR THE EXACT SAME SERVICE https://t.co/QytMNdTzYs — Jenna // Wortham (@jennydeluxe) April 27, 2016

ClassPass’s unlimited membership plan will now put you out a cool $190 each month—or $200 if you’re a new member. $200! You may as well head over to Equinox and fill up on Kiehl’s products if you’re forking that over each month. (Plus, Equinox is even cheaper if your company has a corporate discount.)

ClassPass always seemed to me to be that really hot guy who you knew was going to break your heart — Shane (@shaneferro) April 27, 2016

RIP Classpass y’all can find me sticking up on eucalyptus towels at Equinox TBH — ♡ A L E X I S ♡ (@sassyblackdiva) April 27, 2016

This comes after ClassPass’s price hike last summer to $125 a month. You can still retain a membership for that price but will be woefully limited to 10 classes each month.

This prescient tweet from Equinox says it all: