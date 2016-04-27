Court rules Amazon liable for kids’ in-app purchases

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Amazon is liable for in-app purchases made by children through its Android and and Kindle Fire marketplace.

The company didn’t do enough to warn parents that even free-to-download apps, such as games, could rack up in-app charges, according to the ruling.

The Federal Trade Commission first filed the case against Amazon in 2014 and says it’s planning to ask the court to award full refunds for kids’ purchases. The FTC says it previously settled similar complaints against Apple and Google, getting consumers more than $50 million in refunds.