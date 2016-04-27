Tinder flirts with group matching

Tinder is experimenting with letting groups of friends match up with other groups, through a new feature it calls Tinder Social .

And while Gizmodo suggests the feature’s really about group, er, hookups, Tinder says it’s just for connecting with other “interesting people” for a classy night on the town—say, drinks at your local Soho House.

Tinder is currently only testing it with “a small group of users in Australia,” though the company says it hopes to launch it more widely soon.

And if you don’t have a group of friends to swipe with, there are some apps for that too, as I wrote about here.





