Topshop is searching for wearable-tech entrepreneurs

Good news for those of us who thought the Apple Watch was kind of cool, but didn’t want to shell out $500 for it. We’ll soon be able to find affordably priced and fashionable tech products at Topshop stores.

Today, the fashion retailer begins inviting entrepreneurs to apply for a competition called Top Pitch, in which they will go through a monthlong program where they will develop a product with the help of tech and fashion mentors. The most promising teams will snag equity investment and could see their product in stores.