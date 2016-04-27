advertisement
Topshop is searching for wearable-tech entrepreneurs

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Good news for those of us who thought the Apple Watch was kind of cool, but didn’t want to shell out $500 for it. We’ll soon be able to find affordably priced and fashionable tech products at Topshop stores. 

Today, the fashion retailer begins inviting entrepreneurs to apply for a competition called Top Pitch, in which they will go through a monthlong program where they will develop a product with the help of tech and fashion mentors. The most promising teams will snag equity investment and could see their product in stores. 

