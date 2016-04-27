Microsoft just bought synthetic DNA from genetics startup Twist—to store digital data

Founded by Emily Leproust —one of Fast Company ‘s most creative people—Twist Bioscience has developed a way to quickly synthesize high-quality DNA. But why is Microsoft interested in this?

“Today, the vast majority of digital data is stored on media that has a finite shelf life and periodically needs to be re-encoded,” Leproust said in a statement. “DNA is a promising storage media, as it has a known shelf life of several thousand years, offers a permanent storage format and can be read for continuously decreasing costs.”

Plus, DNA can store staggering amounts of data: As Leproust told TechCrunch, “You could fit all the knowledge in the whole world inside the trunk of your car.”