Microsoft just bought synthetic DNA from genetics startup Twist—to store digital data

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Founded by Emily Leproust—one of Fast Company‘s most creative people—Twist Bioscience has developed a way to quickly synthesize high-quality DNA. But why is Microsoft interested in this? 

“Today, the vast majority of digital data is stored on media that has a finite shelf life and periodically needs to be re-encoded,” Leproust said in a statement. “DNA is a promising storage media, as it has a known shelf life of several thousand years, offers a permanent storage format and can be read for continuously decreasing costs.”

Plus, DNA can store staggering amounts of data: As Leproust told TechCrunch, “You could fit all the knowledge in the whole world inside the trunk of your car.” 

