Here comes another antitrust complaint against Google

Getty Images is filing a formal complaint with the European Union’s antitrust commission, claiming that Google undercuts its business and encourages photo piracy by making high quality third-party images readily available. From Time:
In a statement released to TIME ahead of the filing, Getty argues that since image consumption is immediate, “there is little impetus to view the image on the original source site” once it’s seen in high resolution on Google. By making these images available to download, Google has “also promoted piracy, resulting in widespread copyright infringement, turning users into accidental pirates,” Getty claims.