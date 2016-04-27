Morning intelligence

• Apple reported its first-ever decline in iPhone sales. But don’t worry: the company still has $233,000,000,000 in the bank.
• In Twitter‘s Q1 financial results, it revealed a small uptick in users, but not enough to keep stocks from tanking after it missed revenue estimates.
• Amazon is suing five websites that buy and sell fake product reviews.
• Donald Trump won all five East Coast primaries last night. Hillary Clinton took four out of the five voting states, with Bernie Sanders winning Rhode Island.