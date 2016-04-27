Sesame Workshop is now powered by Watson

Today, Sesame Workshop announces a three-year partnership with IBM to use Watson to create high-tech learning tools for the world’s preschoolers.

The collaboration came about because Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational wing of Sesame Street, wanted to create products and platforms adapted to individual little learners. Studies show that kids learn best when content is customized to their aptitude and learning styles.

Watson’s AI technology will gather data points from millions of preschoolers. It could use this information to say, teach a child how to read using stories that are tailored to their specific experiences and family background.

Sesame Workshop hopes to have new Watson-powered products by the end of this year.