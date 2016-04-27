advertisement
Vive maker HTC launches $100 million VR accelerator

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

HTC, maker of the high-end Vive virtual reality system, today announced a $100 million VR startup accelerator.

Known as Vive X, the program “is designed to help cultivate, foster and grow the global VR ecosystem by supporting start-ups and providing them with expertise, special access to advanced VR technology, financial investment, mentorship and unmatched go-to-market support,” says a company statement.

Vive X will get started next month in Beijing, Taipei, and San Francisco, as well as other cities before long.

Applications are now being accepted.

