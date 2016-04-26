Comcast may be about to double down on animation

The Wall Street Journal‘s Ben Fritz, Dana Mattioli, and Erich Schwartzel are reporting that Comcast is in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation, the studio headed by Jeffrey Katzenberg, for more than $3 billion. If completed, the deal would add another major producer of content to Comcast’s portfolio. And it would put DreamWorks, whose franchises include the Kung Fu Panda series, under the same ownership as Comcast’s Illumination Entertainment, part of Comcast’s Universal Pictures and producer of the Despicable Me and Minions animated features—a situation with the potential to be roughly akin to Disney’s ownership of both Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar.