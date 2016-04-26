Amazon reportedly in talks to create VR content

Amazon is said to be in talks with virtual reality production companies about making its own original VR programming.

According to The Wrap, Amazon’s Hollywood arm has been discussing producing VR content with a number of unnamed production companies.

An Amazon job posting in March suggested that the company was looking to hire people in order to make original VR content.

The posting said, “Entertainment is evolving rapidly. The future will not be limited to passive 2D experiences. The [Amazon] Virtual Reality team will explore and create the platform and interface for immersive storytelling. This will include an ingestion and playback platform for Virtual Reality experiences.”