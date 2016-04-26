advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Chipotle reveals exactly how much its public image suffered in the wake of illness outbreak

By David Holmes1 minute Read

On today’s Q1 earnings call—Chipotle’s first since hundreds of customers came down with foodborne illness—the company revealed a number of “brand attribute” metrics based on public opinion. The results shouldn’t surprise anybody: Making a bunch of people sick is bad for your corporate image.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life