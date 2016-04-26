Here’s how you too can join the 2% (of Twitter users)

An interesting tidbit from Twitter’s earnings report today: only 2% of its users opted out of its algorithmic timeline . I’m a proud member of the 2%, as I think chronological timelines are a much more useful way to browse Twitter’s content.

But if you scan reactions to this news, you can see that perhaps the reason so few have opted out is because they didn’t know they could:

Wait you can opt out? https://t.co/D7XHHUXFBQ — Jeremy Sear (@jeremysear) April 26, 2016

@FastCompany I say, 98% of other users have no idea you can opt out ???????????? — Charles Meowlos (@themeowlos) April 26, 2016

Here’s how you can opt out of Twitter’s algorithmic timeline:

– Go to “Settings”

– Under the “Accounts” menu, un-mark “Show me the best Tweets first”