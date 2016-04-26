advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Apple says doctors are using iPads to “communicate more effectively”

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri says hospitals are increasingly adopting iPads so their doctors and nurses can “communicate more effectively” and spend more time with patients. 

That’s all well and good. But I can only hope these hospitals are using safe and secure applications to share sensitive health information. Hackers had a free for all in 2015, snapping up patient’s medical records by the hundreds of thousands. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life