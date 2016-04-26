Apple says doctors are using iPads to “communicate more effectively”

Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri says hospitals are increasingly adopting iPads so their doctors and nurses can “communicate more effectively” and spend more time with patients.
That’s all well and good. But I can only hope these hospitals are using safe and secure applications to share sensitive health information. Hackers had a free for all in 2015, snapping up patient’s medical records by the hundreds of thousands.
— Christina Farr (@chrissyfarr) April 26, 2016