Apple CEO Tim Cook: The Apple Watch has “saved lives”

Apple’s Tim Cook stressed on an earnings call today that he is committed to the company’s newest product, the Apple Watch. Cook shared that the device’s heart rate monitor had even “saved lives.”

Cook might have been referring to 17-year-old Paul Houle Jr., who noticed via his Apple Watch that his heart rate had spiked while playing football. Houle Jr., according to a local news report, hotfooted it to the emergency room, and discovered that he had heart, liver, and kidney failure. After Cook got wind of this story, he called up Houle Jr. and offered him an internship and new iPhone.