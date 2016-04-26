advertisement
Apple iPhone sales decline for the first time ever

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Apple’s crazy growth streak hit its first big snag in more than a decade. The iPhone maker released its March period earnings report this afternoon, reporting that it missed earnings per share by 9 cents with the stock down 6% in after-hours trading. 

This is also the company’s first year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue since 2003. 

