Apple iPhone sales decline for the first time ever

Apple’s crazy growth streak hit its first big snag in more than a decade. The iPhone maker released its March period earnings report this afternoon, reporting that it missed earnings per share by 9 cents with the stock down 6% in after-hours trading.
This is also the company’s first year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue since 2003.
Tim Cook says Apple had a "challenging quarter" as it releases EPS and revenue short of street expectations. Outlook also light.
