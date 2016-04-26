advertisement
Twitter says just 2% of users have opted out of new algorithmic timeline

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

All that fuss about Twitter adding a Facebook-like algorithmic timeline! Twitter reports that only 2% of users have opted to stick with the original, strictly reverse-chronological feed. The company also said that after it added new features to its direct messaging tool, including making it so that users don’t have to follow each other to send private messages, the number of direct messages sent on the platform increased 50% from the same period last year.

