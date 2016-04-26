advertisement
It’s 2016. How are we still not teaching computer science in American public schools?

By David Holmes1 minute Read

That’s the question posed to Congress in a Change.org petition that, as of this writing, has been signed by over 4,700 supporters, including high-profile business luminaries like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill and Melinda Gates, and Jeff Bezos, plus over two dozen governors, split almost evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

