PillPack vs Express Scripts: The saga is over

In case you haven’t been following the saga, PillPack announced earlier this month that about a third of its customers would no longer be able to use its free delivery service after Express Scripts terminated the relationship. This story fits neatly into a narrative of a startup threatening a corporate behemoth. But Express Scripts maintains that PillPack was at fault for “misrepresenting itself” as a retail pharmacy and breaking the rules.

As of late last week, the two companies appear to have made up. Fast Company viewed an April 25 email from PillPack to its customers, which reads:

Late last week, PillPack and Express Scripts reached an agreement that will allow PillPack to continue to serve you as an Express Scripts’ customer. This means your service with PillPack will not be impacted — we are happy to remain your pharmacy. We absolutely could not have done this without you. Thank you for your stories, letters, and constant encouragement throughout this period. Your voice is an important reminder of why PillPack exists — we’re here to help you stay healthy.

PillPack’s CEO TJ Parker did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment. We’ll update you when we learn more.