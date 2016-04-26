Postmates is doing just fine, avoiding the so-called on-demand apocalypse

For a while, many in the press liked to trumpet the so-called “Uber economy.” Then came the cold realization that many of these “Uber for X” business models just weren’t sensible . Suddenly a new narrative emerged: “ The On-Demand Apocalypse! “

Well, the reality is somewhere in the middle. Today, TechCrunch published a set of leaked financials from high-profile on-demand delivery startup Postmates, and although the reports are over a year old, they show that Postmates is performing better than many believed, posting gross profits of $1.1 million in the first quarter of last year—a 67% increase over the previous quarter.

I reached out to Postmates, whose director of communications April Conyers sent me the following statement by email: