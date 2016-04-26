advertisement
Apple expands trade-in program to customers who bought iPhones online

By David Holmes1 minute Read

Ever since the iPhone 6 line of phones, Apple has had in place an upgrade program allowing eager Apple-philes to get the next-generation iPhone in a year in exchange for monthly payments. Previously, the program was only available to in-store customers, but starting today Apple will offer the deal to online purchasers as well.

So if you’re the type of person who needs a new phone every time Apple improves its camera by a single pixel or expands the screen by a centimeter, BUT you also find the sterile off-white Apple Store something akin to the seventh circle of Hell… well then, this program is for you! [Source: MacRumors]

