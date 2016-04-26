advertisement
About.com evolves

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

Today the IAC company launched a new health site called Verywell, which maintains About.com’s strategy of employing “experts” to create search-friendly content while establishing a brand that it hopes will be more appealing to users and new types of ad spending. It is another step in the same evolution of About.com, which is one of the most trafficked sites on the Internet, that I wrote about in 2014.

